The situation is not the best, it’s now Russia versus the restPutin had invaded the Ukraine, causing immense suffering and pain.

He is working to his master plan and revealed he is an evil man

The old Soviet bloc he plans to regain, first was Crimea and now Ukraine.

A touching poem sent in by a reader is simply entitled: Russia.

I can’t quite believe Europe is at warYou appreciate your home a lot more.

But realise that this could all be goneIf no-one stops Putin carrying on.

It’s awful, the destruction of cities is quite a sightAll hail to Russia’s superior might.

But the Ukranian people are fighting backLet’s give them anything they lack.

Provided that, I hope the Russian people do revoltOr else Putin’s progress will not halt.

Human nature cannot be that badThey must see that Putin is totally mad.

In the meantime, Ukraine needs our supportThere is quite a battle to be fought.

We hope that goodness will win throughAn atomic holocaust will not do!

Tony Gregory

By email

