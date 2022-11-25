He and Lee Anderson are not blameless innocent victims. I believe they have been practitioners of the worst form of dog whistle politics.

I think they have used their Chad columns, as well as social media, to repeatedly deflect responsibility for the policy failures of the Government they are part of, on to convenient scapegoats, specifically the most vulnerable members of our society.

Asylum seekers are not responsible for the shortcomings of our public services or of the shortage of social housing – they only want a place of safety from where they can rebuild their lives and contribute to our society.

A reader urges MPs Ben Bradley and Lee Anderson to be less aggressive in their use of social media.

Still, true to form, that has not stopped them from pinning the blame for the strains on public services and housing on vulnerable and desperate people seeking sanctuary here.

Perhaps the real question is why, after 12 years of Tory rule, of which the past five have seen Mansfield represented by Bradley, and Ashfield represented for the past three by Anderson, local homeless people are having to be accommodated in hotels, rather than actual social housing.

That would require an explanation of why a serious government housing policy is as absent as regular safe routes by which asylum seekers could come to this country.

If scapegoating is not going to work, try gaslighting.

This is what Anderson did, when, contrary to the lived experience of many of his constituents, he made the ridiculous claim that ‘there is not this great demand for food banks’ and it is perfectly possible to cook a nutritious meal for 30p.

If gaslighting fails, their next play is to just deflect the blame to the supposed personal failings of their own constituents.

So if you have needed to use a food bank, Anderson would have you believe it is because of your own inability to budget or cook properly.

So it seems that it doesn’t matter if you’re an asylum seeker fleeing persecution in Iran or Afghanistan, or a local resident struggling to make ends meet and having to choose between your family staying warm or staying fed, as long as you can be used to deflect blame for 12 years of failed government policy while Bradley and Anderson advocate small state policies which would leave the least fortunate to basically fend for themselves.

What goes around comes around.

If Ben Bradley is upset at what he has received online, I feel he should reflect on what he has dished out.

J Mandal

Berry Hill

A message from the Editor:

