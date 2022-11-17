On last week's front page, Ashfield MP Lee Anderson was blasting "morons" who make abusive comments about Conservative MPs on social media.I thought Mr Anderson's comments were slightly ironic, seeing as most other newspapers on sale that day had a picture of Sir Gavin Williamson on the front, the Conservative MP forced to resign from government after sending foul-mouthed texts to a fellow Tory MP and allegedly telling a man who worked for him to "slit their throat".

When I got home and turned the TV on, I was confronted with the sight of hundreds of MPs hurling childish insults at each other at Prime Minister’s Questions.

Barely a week seems to go by without the bitter slanging match between Mr Anderson and rival politicians the Ashfield Independents, featuring in the Chad. Fellow Conservative MP Ben Bradley is no stranger to controversy either.

A reader is fed up of the behaviour of some politicians

It goes without saying that I don't approve of abusive comments, about Conservative MPs or anyone else, being posted on social media. However, I think politicians like Mr Anderson should think long and hard about their own behaviour, and about how they themselves speak about people, before criticising others.

Faye Powles

Kirkby

