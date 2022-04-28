It is quite obvious that either they don’t get out onto their respective patch, or are reliant on information from staff members telling them what they want to hear.

It is a fact there isn’t a road into or out of Mansfield that isn’t like driving over a ploughed field and isn’t coming apart at the seams.

I spend most of my time looking immediately in front of my car, rather than further up the road, in order to avoid bone-crunching potholes or ravines.

A reader is angry at the repair work on potholes around the area.

We were told the practice of filling potholes with cold tarmac and stomping it down had now stopped and permanent repairs were now the preferred option.

Well I am yet to see that in practice.

There are many recent examples of someone filling holes with cold tarmac, leaving an uneven surface with very few examples of ‘the preferred option’.

When is our local authority going to stop wasting taxpayers’ money?

Why are we not more proactive in maintaining our roads?

Why do we wait for the cracks to become ravines before we do something?

So Coun Ben Bradley, time is running out.

Politicians are re-elected on achievements, not promises.

You need to re-engage with your electorate and start answering their emails and listening to their concerns.

It is all well and good appearing in newspapers and on TV, but your voters need to speak to you.

Remember you are a public servant and are only ever one election away from redundancy.

Recent history shows the days of Mansfield voters re-electing their ‘representative’ just because they are in office are gone.

Ignore your voters at your peril.

Barry – A Mansfield voter

Name and address supplied

