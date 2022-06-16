May I remind Mr Anderson of this quote from the BBC News website regarding lockdown drinking at the Blue Bell pub:

“Lee Anderson, MP for Ashfield, reported the lock-in to the police after it was brought to his attention.

He said: “At a time when the vast majority of residents are obeying government advice, we have a small majority who think the rules do not apply to them.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A letter this week about Lee Anderson's views on the lockdown rules.

It would seem that he views the actions of his constituents, whom he professes to care so much about, differently to those of his privileged overlords.

He should also remember that not only can governments make U-turns, but so can the electorate.

John Carlisle

Notts

For another Mansfield Chad letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.