One thing, though, that I would say in her favour, is that she used her column in the Chad as a force for good. Each week, she encouraged constituents to contact her if we needed her help or support.

The same can’t be said of Lee Anderson. Once again, asylum seekers were one of the topics of his column last week.

Mr Anderson often complains that the asylum system in this country is “broken”. I actually agree with him. The reason it’s broken, though, isn’t because the UK is “softer” on immigration than other countries. The UK receives far fewer asylum claims than countries like France and Germany do.

A reader feels MP Lee Anderson should be more positive when writing his column.

Nor is it because the number of people claiming asylum has grown. Twenty years ago, the UK received far more asylum claims than it does now.

The reason that the system is broken is simple. I believe the Home Office is incompetent.

The blame for that lies squarely Suella Braverman, the woman in charge at the Home Office.

The facts speak for themselves. More than 95 per cent of people who arrived in the UK and claimed asylum in 2021 still haven’t been told whether their application has been approved or not.

If the Home Office pulled its finger out, people who had a genuine claim to asylum would be able to find work and start supporting themselves.

People who didn’t have a genuine case would have their claim rejected and be removed from the country. The asylum system would stop being broken and start working again. Millions of pounds would be saved.

Instead, it seems that all the Home Office can come up with is a ridiculous scheme to send people across the world to Rwanda, something that has already cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of pounds and done nothing to reduce the number of asylum seekers crossing the Channel in small boats.

Sadly, Mr Anderson seems to use his Chad column to make digs at his opponents and blame others for the Government’s failings. I never thought I’d say it but the days when Gloria De Piero was Ashfield MP feel like golden years.

Sue Williams

Annesley Woodhouse