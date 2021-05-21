Letter: MP should make up mind and choose one role or the other

It wasn’t written down but good sense usually prevailed.

Now some people think that they can serve the public efficiently and thoroughly by having two bites of the cherry.

Our MP Ben Bradley now seems to think he can combine the full-time job of being an MP with the full- time job of being leader of Nottinghamshire County Council.

One reader feels that MP Ben Bradley won't be able to do two jobs as efficiently as doing one.

His track record of being a county councillor for Hucknall with that of representing Mansfield in Parliament could be called into question when he attempted two specialist spokesperson roles for the Government as well, with, in my view, little success.

He now says that his voice as the leader of the county council will get the Government to give a better deal to Nottinghamshire.

Doesn’t he think he can do that as an MP?

Or perhaps he thinks he is Superman.

Make your mind up Ben.Choose one or the other.

Graham Headworth

Mansfield

