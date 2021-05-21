Letter: MP should make up mind and choose one role or the other
It used to be the case that councillors would serve only one council: either district or county council.
It wasn’t written down but good sense usually prevailed.
Now some people think that they can serve the public efficiently and thoroughly by having two bites of the cherry.
Our MP Ben Bradley now seems to think he can combine the full-time job of being an MP with the full- time job of being leader of Nottinghamshire County Council.
His track record of being a county councillor for Hucknall with that of representing Mansfield in Parliament could be called into question when he attempted two specialist spokesperson roles for the Government as well, with, in my view, little success.
He now says that his voice as the leader of the county council will get the Government to give a better deal to Nottinghamshire.
Doesn’t he think he can do that as an MP?
Or perhaps he thinks he is Superman.
Make your mind up Ben.Choose one or the other.
Graham Headworth
Mansfield
