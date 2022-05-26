Letter: MP seems to have a lack of self-awareness - and that concerns me

He did this by sharing an article written by Dannie Grufferty, which started with the headline ‘Lee Anderson is right. Foodbanks aren’t working’.He described it as a fair article ‘about what I meant’. What I believe Mr Anderson failed to realise was that this was a satirical piece by a comedian and was actually mocking the very views he holds so dear.Eventually one or two of his followers cottoned on and told him it was satire. He removed the post.A few things about this worry me a great deal: that he doesn’t have the self-awareness to realise when his outrageous views are being lampooned, and that he is clearly happy to share content when he hasn’t checked the source.Should we really be allowing someone like this to represent us in Parliament? I know what my answer is.
Jackie Barber
Ashfield resident
