Letter: MP is so out of touch on truancy

Michael Gove seems to have come up with the idea to cut benefits for parents whose kids are truanting from school.

By Jayne Grayson
Published 18th Mar 2023, 15:40 GMT- 1 min read

Remember, there might be serious issues as to why a kid is not in school.

Just to let him know though, not all truants are from families on benefits.

Families whose parents are working can also have children that don’t go to school.

Why is it just automatically assumed that children with parents on the dole are missing school?

Jayne Grayson

By email

Michael Gove