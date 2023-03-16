Letter: MP is no different from the rest of them
Like many people in Ashfield, I voted for Lee Anderson because I didn’t want Jeremy Corbyn to become Prime Minister.
I thought Mr Anderson was different from other politicians and would make a good MP.
It didn’t take me long to realise my mistake.
In my opinion, Mr Anderson is more interested in getting his name in the newspapers and whipping up a storm on social media than in improving the lives of people in Ashfield.
Can anyone honestly say that life for people in Ashfield has improved since he became our MP?
This week, I found out that, like fellow Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, Mr Anderson has taken a job working for GB News. Fortunately for him, when you’re a part-time MP and part-time TV presenter you still gets to receive your full MP’s salary.
It must be lovely to be paid £84,000 a year and be able to do another job at the same time!
I feel Mr Anderson has taken me, and other Ashfield people, for fools. I’ll remember that when the next election comes around.
Simon Greaves
Sutton
