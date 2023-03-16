A reader says he now regrets voting for Lee Anderson, MP for Ashfield.

I thought Mr Anderson was different from other politicians and would make a good MP.

It didn’t take me long to realise my mistake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In my opinion, Mr Anderson is more interested in getting his name in the newspapers and whipping up a storm on social media than in improving the lives of people in Ashfield.

Can anyone honestly say that life for people in Ashfield has improved since he became our MP?

This week, I found out that, like fellow Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, Mr Anderson has taken a job working for GB News. Fortunately for him, when you’re a part-time MP and part-time TV presenter you still gets to receive your full MP’s salary.

It must be lovely to be paid £84,000 a year and be able to do another job at the same time!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I feel Mr Anderson has taken me, and other Ashfield people, for fools. I’ll remember that when the next election comes around.

Simon Greaves

Sutton

For another local letter click here:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A message from the Editor:

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.