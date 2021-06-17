Letter: MP is giving himself far too much credit for past four years

On education, just two weeks ago, he and his party decided our schoolchildren would only need a 10th of what was recommended and proposed by Sir Kevan Collins, the Government’s own education recovery chief.

As a result, the very kids Ben Bradley claims to be ‘standing up for’ will undoubtedly suffer the most. The education chief resigned in disgust. How is this great progress?

As reported in your newspaper on April 7, child poverty in Mansfield has increased in the year prior to the pandemic. Not much progress there.

A reader writes in to question Ben Bradley's record of achievement over the past four years.

Does Mr Bradley believe the ‘levelling-up’ agenda will address this issue? What does this catchphrase actually mean? Answers please Mr Bradley.

Brexit delivered? Clearly with two full-time jobs, our MP doesn’t have time to watch the news.

The Northern Ireland Protocol, export bureaucracy etc will take years to sort out. However, credit where credit’s due. The vaccine rollout has been a success, but this was down to close collaboration between scientists, the NHS and councils, rather than Mr Bradley.

Finally, it was interesting to see Mr Bradley in Parliament.Using the important platform of Prime Minister’s Questions some weeks back, he asked the PM if he would endorse Nottinghamshire Conservative councillors standing in the upcoming local elections.Who might that include? None other than our career politician, Ben Bradley.

I feel this highlights who our MP is really serving: himself!

E Liegis

Nottinghamshire

