Maybe he feels that he has achieved total success for the town and the area?

Far be it for me to condemn his very eloquent address, but I would like to point out the things I spotted the day after, when I needed to pay the town a visit.

The stone walls surrounding the bus station are basically diabolical, with grime and overgrown brambles etc.

This is just some of the litter captured in a photo in Mansfield by reader Mark Wilson (Photo by: Mark Wilson).

It's a large area but maybe the MP for the town doesn't use the bus station or surrounds?

The area at the back of the Four Seasons (area 'D') is basically the same, but is full of large potholes. Many businesses and private drivers use this area.

Again maybe the MP doesn't?

The other area I have complained about many times is at the junction of the area that services the back of the Four Seasons, area 'D'.

From the ring road and St John’s Street may be the worst road area to be found in the whole of the East Midlands.

Maybe again the MP doesn't go into the town that way?

And there is also litter that's been around there so long that it may need planning permission!

Without naming other councillors, these areas have been brought to the same party’s attention over some time.

I exclude the walls surrounding the bus station in this.

I would state that Coun Steve Garner, who I do know, really takes matters up and I haven’t heard him sing his own praises for anything that he's achieved.

These areas of concern in the town are just the ones that I noticed in the space of an hour one afternoon, without walking about all over looking for matters that need dealing with.

If I can see them, then what's going on with the highly-paid MP and all the others in the town of a similar capacity?

Or is it simply that they in fact do not use the town much itself, only for the occasional photo session?

Mark Wilson

Mansfield