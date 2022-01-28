Letter: MP Ben Bradley has got his priorities all wrong
If Ben Bradley supports Boris Johnson, in light of the fact that the PM ignored his own Covid rules, it is clear to me that he’s more interested in supporting the Tory Party rather than the people of Mansfield and the nurses at King’s Mill.
Friday, 28th January 2022, 5:20 pm
Nick Jones
By email
For another Mansfield Chad letter click here:
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you