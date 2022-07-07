I did not say it was Labour policy to rejoin the EU. My actual words were, there is ‘serious rumbling around the party for rejoining’, which is correct. Read former frontbench MP Rosie Duffield who stated that, if in power, it could take at least five years for another vote.And to be fair, there is as much rumbling around all the other parties. The remainers have still not accepted it, or do not want to.

On Partygate, for goodness sake let it go.Yes, most politicians are honest and hardworking, but there are many riding the gravy train.At Prime Minister’s Questions, count how many are reading their smart phones and not paying attention, or go to the Lord’s Chamber and see how many you catch nodding off.It seems that, no matter what your crime, it’s a long process to get the sack from any party, even leaving your party to walk across the Commons .Another thing that’s wrong is second jobs.If any MP/councillor/mayor can take on a second job, then the one they were voted to carry out must be a part-time position, so it could be argued they should receive half the pay for either job.

And as for the British workers losing £470 each per year by leaving the EU, staying in was £3,000 per year per family, at the last calculation by the Confederation of British Industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader this week replies to a letter about her.

Finally, on Boris, I think Labour can relax and sit back while Boris’s own party destroys his future as PM.

M Humphries,Mansfield

For another Mansfield Chad letter click here

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.