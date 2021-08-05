Letter: More needs to be done to keep Mansfield thriving

I do miss Debenhams, the old Co-op department store and many others.

I understand the Government has made money available to breathe life back into town centres. I am not sure how this will work unless they convince local councils to both do away with short-term parking charges, and to get rid of the unnecessary double yellow lines.

After all I don’t think anyone can force retailers to come to – or stay in – Mansfield can they?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One reader feels more needs to be done to help the town centre survive.

These decisions are based upon whether it’ s profitable for any business to trade here. Profits are helped by the level of “footfall” passing retailers’ shop windows.

By doing away with most of the high level of parking fees etc, this will surely attract shoppers.In saying this, I accept there are now few high-paid jobs in our district, following the tragic ending of coal mining.

So it follows there is less money to spend in our shops. Another priority for our MP and council leaders is to attract new, well-paid jobs to Mansfield.

People have mentioned it before in this newspaper, but moving county hall to Mansfield would be a start.

I cannot understand why the headquarters for the whole of Notts was built in the very south of the county. Perhaps somebody who is an expert in local history could explain?

I note our neighbouring district council at Newark has moved offices recently, so relocation is not out of the question, is it?

Andrew Stafford

Mansfield

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.