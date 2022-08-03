Even the budding Prime Ministers hardly talk about it and yet it is a threat to the whole world.

I try to do my level best to do all I can, taking public transport where I can, hardly ever using the car, no longer flying, taking shorter and less frequent showers, rarely using heating or the washing machine etc.

I feel we need everyone to sit up and take notice and the Government to step up and deliver a real plan for jobs, for insulated and energy-efficient affordable housing and for efficient climate action – a new green deal.

'I feel we need everyone to sit up and take notice', writes reader Sue Cowdery.

In this, the media has a moral obligation to tell the truth: that this is a climate crisis caused by all of us, but mainly the greed of fossil fuel corporations, the banks and governments that support them.

Sue Cowdery, By email

