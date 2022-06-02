I realised this morning that what has been hung down half of Westgate is probably it. What a sad showing for our Queen’s 70 years. Mansfield Council should hang their heads in shame.

I expected all the side streets running off the market to be ablaze with flags and bunting, I read that the council have plans for the library area, which hardly anyone knows about because it has not been widely advertised. The Town Hall has flags round it, not good enough.

This event is once in a lifetime and probably our kids will remember it for the street parties, as we remembered the same after the war ended, but I feel these parties will happen because of the efforts of their parents not the council.

The Berry Hill Park brass band is excellent if you live that way. Something similar would have been good for the market place.

We have all had a very difficult two years, Mansfield should be able to come up with something better than a few miserable flags.

Marrianna Humphries

Mansfield

