Letter: More action is needed towards anti-social youths
Some areas of Mansfield, including the town centre, are plagued with anti-social behaviour by groups of youths.
Simply moving them on does not solve this problem and much greater action appears necessary.
Perhaps confiscating their motorcycles or locking them up for a night would be much more appropriate.
Alan O’Connor
