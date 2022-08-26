News you can trust since 1952
Letter: More action is needed towards anti-social youths

Some areas of Mansfield, including the town centre, are plagued with anti-social behaviour by groups of youths.

By Tracy Smith
Friday, 26th August 2022, 10:00 am

Simply moving them on does not solve this problem and much greater action appears necessary.

Perhaps confiscating their motorcycles or locking them up for a night would be much more appropriate.

Alan O’Connor

A reader would like to see more done about behaviour among youths

