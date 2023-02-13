The Retained EU Law (Reservation and Reform) Bill has been passed, which seeks to abolish by the end of 2023 all remaining EU rules in the UK.

The super-rich want to preserve overseas tax havens. We are all returning towards Victorian Britain.Mansfield Council wants "a flagship redevelopment scheme" on a "run down and largely derelict site" off White Hart Street. The authority has approved a £16.5 million budget to build council homes with the council buying the land. This is an admirable project.

I hope that all the tenants will be elderly If not, it will be necessary for the old post office on Church Street to be changed into a police station.

It's time 'to spend the proposed county council tax hike on the waifs of Warsop rather than in the south Nottinghamshire area', says a reader this week.

Rishi Sunak, like all Prime Ministers before him, including Tony Blair, who know that their time in office is limited, has lavished millions of pounds on improvements to his own constituency of Richmond, North Yorkshire.

We all know that the money would have been better spent supporting the waifs of Warsop, a Labour-supporting area.

Mansfield Council has approved a large-scale housing development in Warsop, resulting in the loss of the bowling green at Church Warsop and the loss of a large and important green space off Hamilton Drive.

All of Warsop's infrastructure and services are falling apart. Mansfield Council obviously hasn't heard the old saying "a stitch in time saves nine".

The waifs of Warsop think that Ben Bradley will lose his seat at the next general election. Perhaps Ben Bradley thinks likewise and this is why he is concentrating on being head of Nottinghamshire County Council?

If he wants to win the next election, he will have to spend the proposed county council tax hike on the waifs of Warsop rather than in the south Nottinghamshire area.

Ian Jakes

Church Warsop

