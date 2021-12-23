Letter: Mayor was right - the PM has to go

Thanks also to the editor for allowing Mr Abrahams’s opinion to be published.

But why has it taken so long for newspapers to take a stand against the abuses of Cameron and Johnson – and, of course, Murdoch?

I’ve been writing about the truth of Johnson’s incompetence since he was Mayor of London.

A letter writer says Prime Minister Boris Johnson's recent problems have come as no surprise.

I tried to stop the potentially dangerous New Bus for London and the deadly Boris Bikes which have resulted in hundreds of dead or seriously injured cyclists in London.

I believe he literally has blood on his hands.

His ministerial career was a disaster.

Am I the only person to have realised how dangerous he would become?

Tony Olsson

Kirkby

