Letter: Mayor was right - the PM has to go
Good for Andy Abrahams for saying the Prime Minister must go. It’s long overdue.
Thanks also to the editor for allowing Mr Abrahams’s opinion to be published.
But why has it taken so long for newspapers to take a stand against the abuses of Cameron and Johnson – and, of course, Murdoch?
I’ve been writing about the truth of Johnson’s incompetence since he was Mayor of London.
I tried to stop the potentially dangerous New Bus for London and the deadly Boris Bikes which have resulted in hundreds of dead or seriously injured cyclists in London.
I believe he literally has blood on his hands.
His ministerial career was a disaster.
Am I the only person to have realised how dangerous he would become?
Tony Olsson
Kirkby
For another Chad letter, you can click here
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you very much.