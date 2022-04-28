I am surprised the Chad should publish Andy Abrahams’ opinion (April 20) that the ‘Prime Minister should resign’.

The Chad is not a political paper, it carries local news not national news.

If he wants to publish his opinion, let him do it in a national paper, such as the Daily Mirror.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A letter this week urges Mansfield Mayor Andy Abrahams to stick to local issues in his columns.

I think Mr Abrahams should have a good look around the town he is mayor of and look at the empty shops, broken roads and crime and grime, before interfering in national politics.

I know Mr Abrahams is not responsible for all Mansfield’s problems, but he has the responsibility of mayor, unless he wants to be an MP.

Chris Walker

Mansfield

For another Mansfield Chad letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.