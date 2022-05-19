Issues of trust, integrity and honesty in public office are not just issues of national importance but are relevant to the people of Mansfield and Warsop, as well as our mayor.

I don’t believe his brief comments detract from his core tasks of working for Mansfield. It’s not like he’s taken on another full-time job to do so.

A recent letter to the Chad spoke of it not being a political paper, but overlooked the column inches it gives to Ben Bradley MP every week for him to promote himself, his views or those of his government. Recent Opinions have included support for a new coal mine in Cumbria (very green), privatising Channel 4 (a successful publicly-owned company that doesn’t cost the public a penny), and agreeing with sending refugees, seeking asylum, to Rwanda

A reader says Mayor of Mansfield Andy Abrahams is entitled to talk about national politics.

in a policy that is uncosted, immoral, potentially illegal and doomed to failure.

It would be great to hear what Mr Bradley is doing specifically to help the citizens of Mansfield and Warsop with the cost-of-living crisis, healthcare, education etc, other than “hoping the government’s plans will deliver for people in our area” (Ben Bradley - Opinion May 4).

People should be free to air their views and opinions in the Chad but I sometimes wonder if they have got their priorities in the wrong order.

Ed Liegis

By email

