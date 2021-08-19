Letter: Maybe we were all wrong about Iron Lady's motives?

For nearly four decades, UK residents have been under the impression that Margaret Thatcher hated the trade unions and reserved a special venom for the National Union of Mineworkers.

By Guest Columnist
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 5:40 pm

We now learn from Boris Johnson that closing down the pits was actually the first salvo of a benevolent leader against global warming and climate change.

Have we been wrong all these years about the Iron Lady!?

Steve Kimber

By email

