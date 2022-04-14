Marks and Spencer have opened a brand new store on The Maltings Retail Park at Newark as the old store no longer met the needs of the business.

They announced that they will relocate the store in Chesterfield because it’s a larger unit and they can give the customer a bigger offering and a greater range. They are doing the same in Colchester because yet again the current store no longer fits the business needs.

Will Mansfield be next on the list of stores to follow this trend?

A reader doesn't want to see their local M&S relocated.

At the moment, I think Mansfield is fortunate in the fact that there are no large empty retail units on the edge of the town centre that the retailer could move into (and may fit their needs commercially).

The current store on West Gate, is small and offers a limited range of both clothing and food, but seems to have remained there possibly because of the location and it possibly still has a loyal, albeit dwindling, clientele.

A lot of people of a certain age shop at Marks and Spencer because of what it offers, it is convenient whilst you're in town doing other things, or you still don't buy much on the internet as you like to see what you are buying.

Philip Mitchell

Mansfield

