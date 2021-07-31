Letter: Marketing standards for bananas and condoms are all about the size and shape

These are not inaccuracies.

It was an EU Commission Regulation under marketing standards September 16,1994, this specified classification standards for bananas, applied to growers and wholesalers, ‘Extra’, (which was classified as best) was required to comply with the directive on shape and ripeness.

Class 1 was allowed to have some defects of shape and Class 2 was allowed to have full defects of shapes, only the countries which grew small bananas, were allowed to trade that size. This all took effect on the January 1, 1995 (source Wikipedia).

A reader responds to a previous letter on marketing standards of bananas and other goods.

Condoms, the EU committee on standardisation 1998, have ruled, more flexibility for marketing, e.g narrow/wide versions, as long as they are within 44cm to 56mm and the length is a minimum 170mm (source EU).

I always try to give accurate information and if I am wrong will hold my hands up, of course the whole thing was made a big joke, but that is the British humour.

By the way, cucumbers could only be marketed when straight, but have since been taken off that directive, common sense prevailed on that one.

Something to make you smile:

It’s still legal in York to shoot a Scottish person with a crossbow but only on Sunday (source Factsite).

Marrianna Humphries

By email

