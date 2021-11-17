Letter: Mansfield town centre needs a good clean

The mayor has a lot of very applaudable ideas, although I’m unsure of the possibility of comparing it with Barcelona.

However, give the man support: the mayor has been landed with many years of sheer neglect of the town centre.

Dare I put my spoke in? Keep the town a bit cleaner – White Hart Street in particular.

Yes it may not be the centralisation of footfall, but it is fairly well-used, more so outside Casey's cafe.

They pay a private contractor to keep it clean, they pay the business rates etc, they have also put extensive netting up over the shop due to the pigeon infestation. I would imagine the council has a pest officer (not for people but pigeons) to look into this.

Webster's shop isn't far either so those businesses need supporting. My family traded there when Geoff started. I know some of the family and if the place isn't kept clean, it won't encourage shoppers.

A lady I know from Nottingham mentioned her recent visit to the town was a short one, as a result of a bad first impression. On a walk up Stockwell Gate, she saw piles of rubbish and not recent ones.

I'm not expecting the mayor to be out with his executive sweeping brush, but it needs dealing with.

Mark Wilson

Nottinghamshire

