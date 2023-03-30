I haven’t been ‘in town’ for months as there really is not much of interest there. I now go to Meadowhall and Nottingham if I need anything a bit special.

I used to always shop in BHS, Debenhams, and Beales for things like clothing or household goods. They have all gone from Mansfield now, leaving behind little that takes my fancy to be honest.

The local council needs to get on with transforming Beales into its new headquarters.

I would have thought a big sign would have been put up there to say it was the site for the new town hall, and put artists’ impressions in the windows showing what the place would look like once completed.

At the moment, it looks like what it is: a shabby empty shop showing signs of neglect! Just a thought, but that empty Queen’s Building next door ought to be used as the dining room for council staff once they have moved into the new town hall, providing reasonably priced snacks/meals.

I think sadly that will be the only way that place will be brought back into use. Queen’s Building is a lovely place to look at in my opinion.

Liz Heath

Mansfield​

