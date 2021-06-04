Letter: Mansfield people should do better when it comes to wearing masks

The paper shop I visited twice had at least six people who came in without face masks, and when questioned the shop owner said ‘they just don’t care’.

I also picked up a takeaway from a well-known restaurant and the waiting area had nine people, none in face coverings.

I am now living in Cornwall and understand why our rates have been so low as people behave.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader feels some people in Mansfield aren't taking the wearing of face masks seriously enough.

Mansfield people - you should know better and behave responsibly!

Ashley Winson

By email

Message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

Whilst I have your attention, there is something I would like to request of you

In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive here - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.