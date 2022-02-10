Apart from the banks and a few pubs and restaurants, there is little to draw people there, particularly with the additional burden of paying car parking charges.

A revitalised centre could be achieved by more conversion to residential, thereby having a permanent public presence there, and moving local authority and other offices back to the centre.

This is happening in many town centres and, without doubt, Mansfield Council and others need to look in that direction.

A reader feels there is nothing worth coming to Mansfield town centre for any more.

Alan O'Connor

By email

