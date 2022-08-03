The B word doesn’t exist any more, so why are people so obsessed with it?

You say whether remain supporters want it to fail or not is immaterial. You are so wrong. This country has had to pull together many times in the past and we have always come through smiling and stronger. These days that does not seem to be the case, due to a word that seems prevalent in society in the 21st century: negativity.

Negativity breeds unrest and puts pressure on society as a whole. People who criticise this government seem to forget about the past two years we’ve had to endure. Perhaps patience could be a virtue for them.

'The B word doesn’t exist any more, so why are people so obsessed with it?', writes a reader from Notts.

Obviously you have a crystal ball on this country’s performance and others.

As for the Government bringing about the B word, sorry no, it didn’t. The majority of the people in this country brought it about with a democratic vote. Every time the remain lobby insults this government on this issue, it insults us.

As for rejoining, if the EU is so perfect, why is it thousands of illegals risk their lives to come here, after coming through several European states?

Mr A Keeton

Notts

