Lymphoma Action, the only charity in the UK dedicated to lymphoma.

The event will take place face-to-face in London and reconnect the lymphoma community in person for the first time since 2019.

Readers in Nottinghamshire affected by lymphoma may be interested. Tickets to the conference cost £30 per person, which will go towards covering venue hire, providing refreshments and lunch for everyone who attends.

The day will run from 9.30am - 4.30pm and is an opportunity for anyone affected by lymphoma including family, friends and carers to learn from expert panellists, find out more about services available to them and meet others who have been or are going through a similar experience. Anyone affected by any type of lymphoma, at any stage of their journey is welcome.

Medical panels will feature: Dr Rob Lown, consultant haematologist from University Hospital Southampton, who will give an overview of lymphoma. Dr Manil Subesinghe, consultant radiologist from Kings College London, who will explain the role of scans in diagnosis, treatment and follow up. Finally, Professor Andy Davies, consultant haematologist from University Hospital Southampton, who will talk about the latest trials and treatments.

Wellbeing panels will be led by: Dr Anna Lagerdahl, consultant clinical psychologist, who will outline strategies for supporting mental health. As well as Anya Aspinall, lymphoma advanced nurse practitioner from Oxford University Hospitals, who will deliver a practical session on keeping well while on active monitoring, in treatment, and thereafter.

An additional Q&A panel with Anya Aspinall, Dr Manil Subesinghe and Professor Andy Davies will offer another chance for anyone to ask the speakers any questions they might have.

There will also be group sharing sessions, bringing together those with Hodgkin, high grade, and low-grade lymphomas and a session for family, friends and carers. These sessions will be run by volunteers who will share their own experience of lymphoma and offer the opportunity for others to, should they wish.

The Lymphoma Action fundraising, services, policy and volunteering teams will run parallel sessions to share updates on information, activities and events that may be of interest.

If readers would like to find out more about the National Conference or book tickets, they can do so now via the Lymphoma Action website https://lymphoma-action.org.uk/NationalConference

