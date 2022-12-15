Also they could have showed maybe Berry Hill Park, for the improvements made and facilities. Yes there’s a fair bit to go yet but improvements have been made. The old town hall perhaps could have been shown.

One very busy family business is Geoff Webster’s. That area again has had improvements and more that are to follow again could have been shown.

It was a fair assessment but far better content could have been added.

A reader wasn't overly impressed with a documentary shown recently about Mansfield.

Mark Wilson

Mansfield

