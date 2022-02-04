It may be only me, but I would have preferred that the building be demolished and a sparkling new state-of-the-art office block be constructed, similar to the one Newark & Sherwood Council has recently opened.

Beales is looking a bit shabby in my opinion, particularly when comparing it with the very smart Queen’s Building next door.

In any event, we deserve something Mansfield can be proud of, so I hope the council doesn’t do any refurbishment of the new headquarters on the cheap.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We deserve something Mansfield can be proud of, so I hope the council doesn’t do any refurbishment of the new headquarters on the cheap", says a reader about plans for the town centre.

I understand Mansfield Council plans to also incorporate some shops into the project.

I also hope it’s new businesses that come on board, rather than having existing retailers just moving from other sites in the town centre into Beales.

Having a market hall there would seem a good way forward, in my opinion.

If the council hopes to attract more shoppers into the town centre, then we need enough car parks, with parking charges not being too expensive.

Similarly, the council workers will need places to leave their cars, without having to pay out high parking fees. They all can’t be expected to use public transport, even though the bus and train stations are virtually next door to Stockwell Gate

As to naming the new headquarters, would the council consider honouring the Queen when deciding what to call the new offices? This is another landmark year for her after all.

Surely this project deserves to be given a high-profile opening ceremony.

I am not an expert, but I don’t think we have had a Royal visit for many years.

People still talk about the day The Queen came to town to mark her jubilee back in 1977, when the streets were lined with cheering people.

Samantha Ellis

Mansfield

For another Mansfield Chad letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.