Letter: Let's just remember who got us in this mess

The Prime Minister said that he needed to get on with the task of rebuilding Britain.

By Guest Columnist
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 10:00 am

A small child with a loud voice was heard to ask: “But mummy, who pulled the old one down?” A hush fell on the conference with some of the delegates looking rather guilty.

Chris Carter

By email

