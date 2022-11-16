As a frequent user of buses in the Mansfield area, I look forward to seeing the new buses in operation.

As with many other passengers, we can only hope that the new buses have a much better suspension than the older ones, to save our joints.

Most of the existing double deckers, even fairly modern ones, seem to have little or no suspension at all and this results in a very harsh, jarring ride, quite unlike being in a car. They are very uncomfortable to travel in for any distance.

Alan O'Connor

Notts

