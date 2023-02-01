Do we know what is happening with the old civic centre?

Is it being sold?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With reference to the potholes in the area, has any money been allocated to repair them?

One of the things a reader wants to know is: what is happening with the Civic Centre?

Perhaps our car tax money could help, or is that already going towards something else?

Joan Jones

Mansfield

For another Mansfield Chad letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.