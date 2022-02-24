Letter: Let's have less talk from MPs on topics they know little about
Can I suggest that rather than attempting to ‘get his brain into gear a few weeks before he opens his mouth’ as suggested by Simon Harris in Chad, February 16, Lee Anderson applies for a position in the Chiltern Hundreds?
I’ve lived and worked in the area, so hopefully our MP would benefit from the genteel and civilised environment, less travel time to and from work and would welcome the reduction in the criticism his current job causes.
If he decides not to take up my suggestion, may I instead recommend that, rather than reciting parrot-fashion whatever bizarre excuses their Lords and Masters tell their Right Honourable (?) members to say to excuse the latest misdemeanours, they keep their mouths shut when they don’t know what they are talking about, or know that the latest utterance is rubbish.
Giving the impression they are fools benefits nobody, least of all the electorate.
Tony Olsson
Kirkby
for another Mansfield Chad letter click here:
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you