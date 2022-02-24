Letter: Let's have less talk from MPs on topics they know little about

I’ve lived and worked in the area, so hopefully our MP would benefit from the genteel and civilised environment, less travel time to and from work and would welcome the reduction in the criticism his current job causes.

If he decides not to take up my suggestion, may I instead recommend that, rather than reciting parrot-fashion whatever bizarre excuses their Lords and Masters tell their Right Honourable (?) members to say to excuse the latest misdemeanours, they keep their mouths shut when they don’t know what they are talking about, or know that the latest utterance is rubbish.

Giving the impression they are fools benefits nobody, least of all the electorate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson is the subject of another letter this week.

Tony Olsson

Kirkby

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.