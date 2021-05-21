Letter: Let’s cut out the swearing in public places

Seems times are returning to normal. However, at one point a well-dressed middle-aged lady passed me using a mobile phone.

She was engrossed in a conversation that contained frequent use of the F word. Should we now accept this language as normal or take steps to curtail its use in public places?

I found the experience unwelcome but realise that times have changed.

A reader asks if swearing in public is acceptable.

I was used to hearing swear words in industry and I realised now what I have missed in my ten years of retirement.

Alan Armstrong

By email

