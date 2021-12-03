Like our MP, I have been opposed to it from the start – it’s George Osborne’s vanity project – totally unnecessary, probably out of envy of all those countries in Europe who have modern high-speed trains.

I’ve travelled all through Europe by train, from North Devon to Lithuania, specifically to experience the Eurostars, the Thalys, the ICEs and, dropping down the scale, older diesel locomotives with corridor coaches (the Polish trains were immaculate, unlike their filthy, neglected British counterparts in the last days of British steam), and ultimately the unique and rapidly disappearing ex-Soviet trains.

They weren’t all super-fast, but Europe is huge, so speed is justified, unlike in our country of railways with closely-spaced stations.

"Why does Lee Anderson keep asking for a station at King’s Mill Hospital?", asks a reader.

HS2 is only viable if you miss out the populated areas between termini – which defeats the purpose of a railway.

Why does Anderson keep asking for a station at King’s Mill Hospital? As I keep telling him, it’s a stupid idea and thoroughly impractical. Is he advocating a bridge across the lake to get trains from the Robin Hood Line and back again?

Or perhaps he’s expecting the rails to be diverted down King’s Mill, Mansfield and Sutton Roads, with the horrendous amount of demolition and disruption to road traffic that would involve for the benefit of a handful of passengers? It’s nonsense!

Apparently he told the PM that all his constituents really want is a decent bus service to the next town. Believe me (I’ve been around a bit) this part of the country has excellent bus services.

Tony Olsson

Kirkby

