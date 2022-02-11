His efforts to remind colleagues that Ashfield exists deserve applause, but on June 11, 2021, Chad published reports that indicated Coun Jason Zadrozny, Lee Anderson, Martin Rigley and even Ashfield Chad were responsible for bringing millions of pounds in Government funding to Sutton and Kirkby.

Seven months later, I’m none the wiser!

That’s not all that puzzles me.

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson is the subject of another letter this week

Before moving to Kirkby, I lived in north Devon.

Like Ashfield, north Devon had its ‘local lad’ with ambition to be its MP. His election notifications upset voters so the Tories replaced him with a reporter from Slough.

After many years loyal service to the Liberal Democrats, Sir Nick Harvey lost his seat when the coalition was disbanded.

So be warned Lee, politicians can’t rely on their own people to keep them ‘safe’.

With a new Tory MP in Devon, Cameron and Osborne set about rebuilding the Tory Party Boris-style.

Osborne made a beeline for Appledore shipyard with promises of goodies, including orders for two aircraft carriers.

The Chancellor promised that ‘now north Devon has a Conservative MP, the funding that had been withheld for so many years will now be released’.

Listening to Gove’s levelling-up plans made me think ‘I’ve been here before; in north Devon in 2012’.

After Osborne went home, ‘austerity’ happened (though the Navy did get its carriers – without planes).

Already the north and Midlands rail development plans have been cancelled, or cut back.

I kept warning Lee he would be disappointed, but as he was only interested in better bus services, I don’t think he’s greatly disappointed.

Now if Boris had banned poppies...

Tony Olsson

Kirkby

