Letter: Learn, laugh and live with Mansfield And District u3a

There will be volunteers there to chat about all the opportunities and benefits available to our members.

Yvonne Kennison

Treasurer, Mansfield and District u3a

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield u3a is a great place for learning more about a wide variety of topics.

Message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive here - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying our newspaper.