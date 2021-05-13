Letter: Learn, laugh and live with Mansfield And District u3a
Mansfield & District u3a would like to invite any retired or semi-retired folk who might be interested in belonging to an organisation whose motto is ‘learn, laugh and live’ to come along to St Philip Neri’s, Chesterfield Road (car park) on Wednesday, June 2, 10am-12noon.
There will be volunteers there to chat about all the opportunities and benefits available to our members.
Yvonne Kennison
Treasurer, Mansfield and District u3a
