Letter: Lancaster wasn't the only bomber to fight in the Second World War

From my experience in Lithuania, I know it’s all too easy to choose the wrong word. For instance, the word ‘arms’ can refer to the appendages dangling from your shoulders but can mean guns. I once told a friend to “be patient” only to receive the reply: “I don’t want to go to hospital!”

So when I read an article in Chad, May 11, about the Lancaster Bomber which suggested it was “the RAF’s only Second World War bomber”, it makes me wonder if films about The Dam Busters have given the impression the Lancaster was unique. Don’t forget the Halifax, the Vickers Wellington, Mosquito, Blenheim, Hampden, Whitley. Neither forget that the Spitfire wasn’t the only combat aircraft built in huge numbers during World War Two.

If the intention was to mistakenly suggest the Lancaster was the only make of bomber aircraft, I can say it truly ‘bombed’.

A letter this week states is about the Lancaster Bomber

Tony Olsson

Kirkby

