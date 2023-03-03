Letter: Lack of toilets at Mansfield Cemetery is a problem
At the back of Mansfield Cemetery, near the car park, are the toilets, but you can’t visit if in need as the council has closed them, and cut off the water supply.
Some people are diabetic and need to pay a call and some can’t walk far.
Well done Mansfield District Council.
Mark Wilson
Mansfield
