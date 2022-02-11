Letter: Labour left us in a mess when the were in charge
People who keep whining on and on about Boris Johnson and the Tories should give it a rest, as it’s now getting pathetic.
The trouble with Labour supporters is they have short memories and soon forget the damage their party does when they are in charge of country.
Brian Titterton
By email
