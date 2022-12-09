News you can trust since 1952
Letter: Kirkby really needs a better Christmas tree

Another Christmas, another fantastic tree for the people of Mansfield to enjoy.

By Carole Walters
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Yet Kirkby has a very sad artificial sort of tall green cone with some working lights on it.

It’s also a bit out of the way too. It’s not good.

Carole Walters

A reader isn't impressed with Kirkby's Christmas tree.
Kirkby

MansfieldChad