Yet Kirkby has a very sad artificial sort of tall green cone with some working lights on it.

It’s also a bit out of the way too. It’s not good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carole Walters

A reader isn't impressed with Kirkby's Christmas tree.

Kirkby

Advertisement Hide Ad

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad