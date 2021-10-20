Letter: Kids in the area are getting a raw deal

Pubs and clubs are allowed to be open. We can go to a football match and sit next to random people, but we’re not allowed to go to a lights switch-on, when it’s outside and not in a crammed room?

What are the children supposed to be looking forward to nowadays, if you’re doing everything to close things they cannot do?

You can’t see a child go clubbing, or go to a festival, yet they’re allowed to be open, and things like this for children just aren’t allowed!

A letter this week asks why people can go to concerts and football matches, but kids can't go to an outside lights switch-on.

Lauren Randall

Notts

