In it, he says that ‘also a whopping 1,500 tonnes of glass has been collected through the kerbside recycling scheme’.

On page 32, under the headline ‘Council plan to plug black hole in budget’, it says that ‘the Labour administration will, however, bring in a new trade glass collection service to generate about £5,000 a year’.

This would appear to be a meagre amount to fill the black hole.

"Does this mean the kerbside scheme is to be outsourced, or is that purely for businesses?" A question from a reader on the glass recycling scheme.

Does this mean the kerbside scheme is to be outsourced, or is that purely for businesses? Are we now to be charged for the bins?

It would be interesting to know just how much revenue was generated by the 1,500 tonnes ‘in-house’ to compare the cost effectiveness of outsourcing.

JD Frankland

Mansfield

