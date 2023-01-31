This, on top of the fall-out from the Covid-19 pandemic, means it’s essential that we now look out for each other and our mental health.

We know that talking about our mental health can help us feel less alone, more able to cope and encouraged to seek support if we need to. That’s why we are holding Time to Talk Day on Thursday, February 2. This is the nation’s biggest conversation about mental health.

Last year, nearly two million conversations were generated.

'We are asking you to make space in the day for a conversation about mental health,' says a letter.

We are asking you to make space in the day for a conversation about mental health. Whether that’s texting a friend, chatting to a colleague or neighbour, or raising awareness in your community. This is a chance for all of us to talk, to listen, and to change lives. Thank you.

Yours sincerely,

Sophie Corlett, Interim CEO of Mind

Mark Winstanley, chief executive of Rethink Mental Illness

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community & member participation at Co-op

