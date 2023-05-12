Letter: It's simply mindless vandalism at the park
The photo I have sent in shows the latest act of mindless vandalism to take place at Titchfield Park.
This was a beautiful peacock carved into an old tree trunk.
Now it is minus its head.
It is time for the district council to act. It looks to me like the yobbos are taking over in our area.
What next?
Marrianna Humphries
Mansfield
