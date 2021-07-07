Letter: It’s part of our town's heritage - so don't destroy it

What has caused me to say this is the planning to demolish the Rosemary Centre.

This building is perfectly serviceable and it seems the intention is to remove and replace with a new building, probably a concrete, steel and glass construction that will use up more of the earth’s valuable resources, as well as through the construction phase make a huge impact into the district’s carbon footprint.

The Rosemary Centre building is, most likely, aesthetically more pleasing than any replacement and is part of Mansfield’s heritage.In most parts of the county, councils seem to want to protect similar buildings by getting developers to keep the exterior while redeveloping and reusing the interior, often repurposing the building use e.g. Nottingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Gloucester to name but a few.

One reader feels angry at plans to demolish the Rosemary Centre.

The next thing is what has been intended to be the replacement: more retail units.Have the planners looked at Mansfield town centre recently? Beales building empty, Debenhams gone, Burtons and Top shop stores closed, Thornton’s no longer trading.

This shows that there are many alternatives to demolishing the Rosemary Centre but more worrying it shows the trend for retail outlets to no longer be needed. Even the Retail Trade organisation is predicting a 30 per cent drop in retail outlets by 2030 .

Does the town really need more retail units that are likely to remain empty whilst destroying a piece of Mansfield history?

Seth Clay

Notts

